FY2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Cut by Analyst

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $623.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after buying an additional 152,653 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,303,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $6,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 291,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

