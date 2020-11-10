FY2021 EPS Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.78).

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

UBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

UBX opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

