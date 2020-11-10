FY2021 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Lowered by Capital One Financial

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02.

WPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

