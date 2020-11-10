FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issued By G.Research

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Analysts at G.Research upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Endo International in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. G.Research also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

ENDP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Endo International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 58.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 594.2% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

