FY2022 EPS Estimates for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of PBYI opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,049 shares of company stock valued at $109,430 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

