G1 Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.86) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.31). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $483.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.06. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

