Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMDA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 2,073,885 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 114.4% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,667 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $8,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $8,124,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 883,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

