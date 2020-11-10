GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLIBA. ValuEngine downgraded GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded GCI Liberty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.10.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

