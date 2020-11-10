GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.97 and last traded at $91.45. Approximately 1,727,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,361,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.02.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

