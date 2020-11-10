GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. GDS has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GDS by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.