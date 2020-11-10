GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F)’s (G1A) Sell Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.53 ($33.57).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €28.84 ($33.93) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of -33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.85 and a 200 day moving average of €28.59.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

