GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

GEAGY stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts expect that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

