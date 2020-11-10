Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Price Target Lowered to $0.20 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.25 to $0.20 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GENGF opened at $0.13 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.