Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Receives $6.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Genasys in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Genasys stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Genasys has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.65 million, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genasys will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $27,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at $569,296.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,375 shares of company stock valued at $802,060. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Genasys by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genasys by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

