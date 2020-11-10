General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.