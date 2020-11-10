Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 36.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

