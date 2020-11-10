GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get GeoPark alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GeoPark has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 8.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 225,010 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 12.6% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 175,586 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 83,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GeoPark (GPRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.