Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, November 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.48.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.77. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.