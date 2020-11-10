Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Global Medical REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMRE. ValuEngine upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

GMRE opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $622.09 million, a PE ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

