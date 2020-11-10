Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMRE. ValuEngine upgraded Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.09 million, a P/E ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

