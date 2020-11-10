Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Godaddy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Godaddy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Godaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Godaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. Godaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 59.23% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $807,470.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,639 shares of company stock worth $2,636,281 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after acquiring an additional 604,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 33.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

