goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.84 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will earn $7.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.65. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

GSY stock opened at C$79.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 19.85. goeasy Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.08 and a one year high of C$85.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.87.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$150.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.23 million.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

