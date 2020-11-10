Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $3.03 on Friday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $84,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

