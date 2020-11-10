Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $16.18 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,832.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 373,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

