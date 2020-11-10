Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$76.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$40.77 and a 52-week high of C$80.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$76.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

