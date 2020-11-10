Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

