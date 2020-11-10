Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 384.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $388.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $411.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.47.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

