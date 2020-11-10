Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

