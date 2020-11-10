Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 106,056 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,056 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $41,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 44.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.98, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

