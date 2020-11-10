Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

IYH stock opened at $238.47 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $246.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

