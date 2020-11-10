Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $275.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

