Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,546,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 438,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.13.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.01, for a total value of $35,109.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,806.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.62, for a total value of $1,246,549.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,810,373.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,976 shares of company stock worth $6,884,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $761.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $847.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

