Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.01 and its 200-day moving average is $239.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

