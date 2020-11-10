Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Lamb Weston by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

