Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,637 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.46.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $305,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,120 shares of company stock worth $860,286. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

