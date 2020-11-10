Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Nevro worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nevro by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $170.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -62.78 and a beta of 0.99. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $175.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $299,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,531,558. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

