Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $78,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $120,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

