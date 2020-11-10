Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after buying an additional 514,907 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 974,466 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

