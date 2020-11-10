Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

