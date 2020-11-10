Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

