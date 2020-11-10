Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 2,024 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

