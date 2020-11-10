Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 5,958 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

