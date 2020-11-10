Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $4.50 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,604,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,778,000 after acquiring an additional 650,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 893,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,212,000 after acquiring an additional 339,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

