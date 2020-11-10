Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $6.14 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,234 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MHO shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.25.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.