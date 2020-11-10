Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $6.34 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,388,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,193,000 after buying an additional 282,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,881.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.86.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,094 shares of company stock worth $29,010,128 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.