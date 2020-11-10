Greenlane (GNLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. On average, analysts expect Greenlane to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $297.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNLN shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

In other news, major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $53,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,900 shares in the company, valued at $166,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,053 shares of company stock valued at $564,433 over the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

