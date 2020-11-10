GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (GPV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 million.

CVE GPV opened at C$13.41 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$30.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 million and a P/E ratio of -38.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18.

In other GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) news, Director Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,110,793.23. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $373,460.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

