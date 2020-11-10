GreenPower Motor (GP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GP opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

