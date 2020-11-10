Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Trading Down 7%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) shares fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $41.21. 1,446,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,188,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $488,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $84,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,363.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,602 shares of company stock valued at $34,069,788 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778,517 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after acquiring an additional 655,095 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

