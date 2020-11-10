GrowGeneration (GRWG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,077.04 and a beta of 2.29. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at $20,479,248.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,595.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock worth $4,212,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

